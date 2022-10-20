Border control | The eastern border fence would be a routine performance, the professor estimates – This is how the fence would be built

According to the Border Guard’s expert, staying within the budget causes challenges in building a fence. Construction-wise, building a fence is a routine project, says a professor specializing in infrastructure construction.

Eastern border construction work on the fence can start soon. Prime minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) told on Tuesday, that the parties agree on the necessity of the proposed fence on the Russian border.

The Ministry of the Interior proposes funding of six million euros for the construction of a three-kilometer pilot fence to be started as soon as possible. 139 million euros are proposed for the construction of the fence next year.

HS found out what kind of project building a massive fence could be.

Read more: Marin: The parties agree on the necessity of the proposed fence on the Russian border

Read more: USU: The Ministry of the Interior proposes 139 million euros for fencing the eastern border next year

Border Guard staff expert Ismo Kurjen according to the whole consists of several elements. A steel fence with a height of several meters will be topped with a feature that prevents crossing, such as barbed wire.

Technical monitoring will be installed over the entire area of ​​the fence. In addition, a road will be built next to the fence, which will speed up movement in the border area.

According to the Border Guard, the fence would be built along the eastern border for a total length of 130–260 kilometers. The fence would be erected especially in South-Eastern Finland, because there is the greatest risk of illegal immigration, but it would also have long stretches in the vicinity of each border crossing point.

“ Technical monitoring will be installed over the entire area of ​​the fence.

The final length of the fence is affected by the amount of final financing and construction costs, starting with the prices of steel and electric cables. Construction will take three to four years.

“The total costs of the project are in the hundreds of millions,” says Kurki.

According to Kurje, construction work is a large part of the costs.

“Furthermore, the price of steel, for example, has been quite high.”

Read more: A three-kilometer fence is planned to be built on the eastern border as a test

Three kilometer pilot fence will be built in the Southeastern Finland area. It could be completed by next summer.

In addition to the practical construction, the pilot test also explores, for example, the organization of the project, tendering of contractors, and cooperation with landowners in connection with reclaiming the land, says Kurki.

In particular, the southern part of the eastern border is currently mostly privately owned. According to Kurje, cooperation with landowners will be close.

Construction work is largely infrastructure construction.

“It’s mainly earthworks: building a road, digging ditches and building a fence and its foundation. The camera poles also need to be erected.”

“ Cooperation with landowners will be close.

When the financing of the project has been secured, the Border Guard will start sending requests for tenders and tendering suppliers both for materials and earthworks contracting.

According to Kurje, security agreements can be made with companies involved in the project for a long time.

“They agree on how documents and other materials related to the barrier should be handled so that information security is not compromised.”

On the other hand, security clearances can be made for company employees.

Pilot fence the construction work will probably start with the felling of the tree, says Kurki. After that, a road will be made that will run next to the fence in the future. The road facilitates the transport of construction materials and the construction of the fence.

After this, the construction of the fence itself begins.

“Let’s dig the holes and make the foundations so that we can get the posts up and fix the fence.”

Regarding the control system, it is still open how much work is ordered from outside and how far the work is handled by the Border Guard.

The Border Guard has expertise in border control technology, but external installation work is purchased for the technical implementation.

“And, for example, it makes sense to install camera poles in connection with a construction contract. It remains to be seen whether we will install the cameras ourselves.”

“ “That’s project management”

Challenges in construction work can be caused by the variable terrain of the border area.

“When the soil starts to be dug, it may be that we have to state that it will not succeed as planned. But that’s project management,” says Kurki.

According to Kurje, the tests have not been carried out yet. Regarding the soil maps, however, the investigation has already been done.

“There are painters everywhere in the border area: moraine, sand ridge, rock, swamp, old field and whatever.”

Kurki believes that the challenges are mostly staying within the budget and planning the project so that the fence will be the way you want it.

“But when the plans are finalized and the construction works start, the contractors are probably very familiar with building a road, making concrete foundations and installing a fence in place.”

“ “When the soil starts to be dug, it may be that we have to state that it will not succeed as planned”

Although the border fence is unusual as a construction site, as a construction technique it is quite routine, says the professor and director of Terra, a research center focused on infrastructure construction Pauli Kolisoja from the University of Tampere.

“The structure of the fence is quite light, and its construction is work that can be done with easily available basic machines. For example, the availability of machines or skilled labor should not be associated with risks.”

For example, in the construction of wind power, we are dealing with much more demanding infrastructure construction, says Kolisoja.

“When building wind turbines, you have to handle much larger pieces, and when making structures you have to prepare for higher loads.”

Construction however, the level of difficulty varies depending on the bottom conditions of the country.

“Building on load-bearing foundations should be easy and straightforward. It is more laborious if the structure crosses, for example, a swamp and the soil layers are very soft. It also causes more costs.”

In terms of infrastructure construction, the establishment of poles is the most essential measure, says Kolisoja.

“ “Making a fence for our conditions is pretty basic construction”

He compares the future fence structure to noise wall structures built along busy thoroughfares.

“The fence has the same type of posts on which the rest of the structure rests.”

Kolisoja thinks that the established Finnish infrastructure construction companies are suitable factors for the construction of the border fence.

“Making a fence for our conditions is pretty basic construction. Existing techniques can be used quite straightforwardly.”

Kolisoja will not comment on Aida’s price estimate worth hundreds of millions.

“I would imagine that a significant part of the total costs comes from control systems. As far as I understand, the entire amount is not part of the infrastructure construction.”

Read more: Head of the Border Guard: A border fence on the border between Finland and Russia is necessary