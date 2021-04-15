Border control The Border Guard tries to rush the budget for new control tests, due to technical failures the old ones no longer always go up in the air

An appropriation of EUR 60 million has been proposed for the acquisition. Postponing the decision from next summer would also mean postponing the introduction of new machines.

Border Guard rushes to obtain funding and order authorization for new surveillance aircraft. This is a precondition for the planned introduction of replacements for obsolete Dornier 228 aircraft in 2025.

The Border Guard has used information requests to find out alternatives to replacing machines. Invitations to tender have also been prepared, but cannot be sent until the budget and the mandate have been issued.

MVX Project Manager, Brigadier General Jari Tolppanen according to him, postponing the decision from next summer would also mean postponing the introduction of new machines.

“The decision should not be delayed because of these [Dornier-]the reliability of the machines has already deteriorated due to technical faults. Every year, several dozen flights are canceled due to the aircraft not being available due to faults. We are not entirely sure that the machines will be available when something serious happens, especially in that sea area, ”says Tolppanen.

Two The Dornier has been in service for 25 years. According to the Border Guard, fixed-wing aircraft cannot be replaced by other systems, such as airplanes or helicopters.

While the Border Guard seems in a hurry to move the MVX project forward, there should be no overwhelming obstacles in its path. The renewal of surveillance aircraft has been recorded by the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) government program.

The Border Guard received responses to its requests for information from 14 aircraft types. They are very different in size and performance. The main part is equipped with propeller turbine engines, but a few jets are also included.

Based on the answers, the Finnish Border Guard estimates that the appropriation of EUR 60 million proposed for the acquisition is sufficient to complete the acquisition.

As a minimum criterion The MVX project has at least two machines and the same performance as today. However, the aim is to get more operating time and distance with the new machines, to improve the machines’ communication connections and to increase transport capacity.

“We have estimated that developing key performances requires, in practice, a fast and pressurized aircraft. In addition, it must be larger than the current Dornier fleet, ”Major MVX Project Manager, Major Kenneth Rosenqvist says.

According to him, the key criterion has been the life cycle costs of different types of machines, the inevitable growth of which is to be kept under control.

Commander of the Guard Squadron, Commodore Matti Lallukan According to the Finnish Border Guard, the annual cost of all flight operations, including 12 helicopters, is about 20 million euros. Two Dornier aircraft have accounted for “a few million” of this.