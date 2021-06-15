Border control Sweden is suspected of violating Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Bothnia

The airspace violation is suspected to have taken place in front of Kemi on Tuesday afternoon.

15.6. 21:30

Swedish The Coast Guard plane is suspected of violating Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Bothnia on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense says in a press release.

The airspace violation is suspected to have taken place in front of Kemi.

The Border Guard investigates the case and provides further information after the investigation is completed.

Airspace violation means a situation in which an aircraft, ie an airplane, helicopter or other flying vehicle, enters controlled airspace without permission.