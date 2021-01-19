Border control Only a few passengers were turned away from the borders last year, despite strict restrictions

Last year, an estimated one thousand passengers were turned away from the border due to the coronavirus.

Only a negligible number of passengers were diverted to Finnish borders last year for public health reasons, even though the coronavirus has been restored in Finland; due to border control also to Europe’s internal borders.

Border guards denied entry to the country 2,443 times last year, compared to 1,489 times in 2019.

The growth was still significant, with the number of entrants a quarter of what it was in 2019.

Convicts due to the coronavirus are not recorded separately, but it can be concluded from the statistics of the Finnish Border Guard that there were roughly a thousand people converted for public health last year.

EU countries and Nordic citizens were converted 834 times, but the Border Guard does not specify the reasons.

Other foreigners were denied entry due to internal security, public health and international relations a total of 524 times last year.

This year, there were 1,358 people registered in this way.

In the Ministry of the Interior, the HS’s estimate of one thousand converts is considered to be correct, although the exact figure is not known because there are no statistics.

In general, the most significant reason for refusing entry is the lack of a visa or travel document. These cases are usually between 400 and 700 per year.

Conversions of EU and Nordic citizens increased significantly more than those of other foreigners.

Last in 2019, 0.02 per cent of all arrivals were due to, among other things, internal security, public health and international relations, compared to 0.0005 per cent in 2019.

The total number of arrivals fell to 8.9 million last year, a quarter of the approximately 34 million in 2019.

In reality There were not so few people who turned away from the Finnish border last year.

Only persons who have been the subject of an administrative decision to refuse entry at the internal borders or to refuse entry at the external borders will end up in the statistics.

“I would estimate that quite a few newcomers give up the intention to cross the border, especially at the land borders, when they are explained the Finnish entry restrictions and the fact that the entry conditions are not met for them. In that case, no administrative return decision or decision to refuse entry will be made, ”says the Head of the Border Guard Unit of the Border Guard. Tuomas Laosmaa.

Laosmaa says that people understand quite well, for example, on the borders of Sweden, Russia and Norway, when they are told that you can only come to Finland to work, with some exceptions.

In Finland There has been a debate about whether a person can be refused entry to Finland only on the basis that he or she leaves a country at risk for the coronavirus.

Some legal scholars believe that the entry of each person should be denied on individual grounds. The reason should not be that he leaves a country with a widespread coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice to Parliament in the autumn, the justification for refusing entry does not always have to be individual. Therefore, the coronavirus situation in the country of origin may also be a justification.

Laos says the Border Guard obeys the Government ‘s policy of restricting the entry of people from high – risk countries on the basis of public health.

“We assume that a newcomer will be turned back if he or she arrives from a country at risk without justification, as he or she is estimated to endanger public health in principle. Of course, we make an overall assessment of whether there are any circumstances that do not endanger public health or otherwise allow a person to be admitted. ”

There is at least one case in the Administrative Court in which a person who has tried to enter Finland has challenged the refusal of entry.

Government is currently considering tightening of border provisions.

According to the HS, the restrictions have not yet been decided, but at least the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s aim is to be able to enter the country only for some special cases and for employment necessary for security of supply.

Immigration is restricted because otherwise extensive testing at borders is difficult. The aim is to reduce border traffic and increase tests so that a new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus does not land extensively in Finland.

Finland Citizens and those living permanently in Finland can enter the country freely, but they are also recommended to be quarantined if they enter from a country at risk from the coronavirus.

Countries at risk are all but countries where the incidence of coronavirus has been less than 25 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. These countries currently include only the Vatican, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore and Thailand.

If a tourist arrives in Finland from a country with a high interest rate, the reason for arrival can be either a business trip or another separately defined necessary reason. A number of exemptions have been defined for those coming from Estonia, Sweden and Norway.

Arrivals are advised to initially remain in voluntary quarantine for ten days.

Voluntary quarantine may be waived if the entrant holds a medical certificate for covid-19 disease for less than six months.

He can also be released by tests. The entry rules are described in more detail Border Guard mixed Department of Health and Welfare THL pages.

It is not necessary to remain in quarantine if the tourist stays in Finland for less than 72 hours and has a certificate of a negative corona test upon arrival in the country.

Anyway, the tourist can get rid of the long quarantine with tests.

In addition daily traffic on the land border between Finland, Sweden and Norway between border communities is still possible without quarantine or testing.

You can work in Finland from Sweden and Estonia, and you can work in Sweden and Estonia from Finland without voluntary quarantine or testing for ten days. Work must be regular, at least weekly.