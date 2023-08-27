Border control | North Korea opens its borders again to its citizens living abroad

North Korea closed its border due to the pandemic.

North Korea opens its borders again to its citizens living abroad, says the state news agency KCNA. The country’s borders have been closed since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

According to KCNA, North Koreans living abroad can now return home. The returnees will be placed under surveillance for a week in quarantine departments.

According to KCNA, the decision to open borders was made after the corona pandemic situation eased around the world.

Already isolated North Korea closed its borders even more tightly in the early stages of the corona pandemic in 2020.