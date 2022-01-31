Border control Internal border control between Finland and other Schengen countries will end

Restrictions on entry at the external borders will continue until at least mid-February.

Finland and internal border controls between all other Schengen countries end on Monday. Restrictions on entry to non-Schengen EU countries will also be lifted from Tuesday.

Internal border controls were reintroduced at the end of December due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus omicron transformation. Previously, internal border controls were in place due to the corona epidemic from spring 2020 until summer 2021.

Although When internal border controls end, the current restrictions on entry at Finland’s external borders will continue at least until 14 February. The government decided to continue restrictions on external border traffic last Thursday.

Those arriving in Finland from outside the EU and Schengen area are required to have a certificate for a full series of vaccinations or for coronary heart disease less than six months ago. In addition, proof of a negative corona test result less than 48 hours old is required. The requirement applies to those born in 2006 or earlier.

These certificates are not required as a precondition for entry for Finnish citizens arriving from a third country, foreigners permanently residing in Finland or persons traveling for necessary reasons.

Everyone Passengers arriving in Finland are subject to decisions made by regional government agencies on mandatory health examinations and the requirements for the presentation of certificates in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act.

Every passenger arriving in Finland must have a vaccination certificate, a certificate of coronary heart disease or a certificate of a negative corona test result less than 72 hours old.

If the passenger does not have any of these three certificates, he or she will be directed to a coronavirus test at the point of entry.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, Finnish tourists should note that even if you enter Finland without a test, other countries and airlines may have their own test requirements.