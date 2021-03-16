Border control Immigrant politicians scare money at EU border control agency, which swelled enormously: Frontex now suspected of abuses

Allegations by the media and organizations about the ill-treatment of migrants in the Mediterranean have led to extensive investigations into the activities of the European Border Agency.

Danish on 27 July 2020, a helicopter with its crew participated in a border control operation in the Aegean Sea together with the Greek Coast Guard.

A Greek ship meandered in front of an inflatable boat full of migrants so that the waves threatened the shaky boat. After a while, the Greeks handed over about 25 migrants to the Turkish Coast Guard, said the Danish Jyllands-Posten at the end of February.

Under the mandate of the European Border Agency Frontex but under the auspices of the Greek Coast Guard, the events were monitored from the air. According to them, the incident happened in Greek maritime territory, so under Greek law, the Greeks should have received and heard the migrants and not handed them over to Turkey.

A few hours later, the Greek authorities urged the Danish coastguards to write in a report that the incident had occurred in Turkish and not Greek territorial waters.

The Danes refused to distort the information and reported it to Frontex as had happened.

Particular the case is just one of many similarities reported by the European media and NGOs in recent months. The Greek Coast Guard is alleged to have illegally turned migrant boats and taken them to Turkish waters.

Frontex also has suspect at least disguised Greek authorities illegality and even participated in them. Thus, the European Anti-Fraud Office launched an investigation in January The involvement of the European Border and Coast Guard in possible illegal activities.

In February, the European Parliament launched its own study to examine Frontex’s activities and ensure that the border control authority respects people’s fundamental rights, such as the right to seek asylum.

Why has Frontex run into such problems?

Frontex was set up in 2004 when a large number of migrants had arrived in the Canary Islands in a short time. Top The European Border Agency was a small institution with a negligible budget of tens of millions of euros.

Frontex is headquartered in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in a skyscraper, which also houses the premises of many large companies.­

Only the refugee crisis of 2015 triggered a political process in which Frontex was inflated into one of the largest agencies in the EU. At that time, more than a million asylum seekers arrived in Europe every year.

European politicians intimidated by immigration began to shed money on Frontex. The agency’s budget has almost quadrupled from around € 140 million in 2015 to € 440 million last year.

The number of staff has also risen to around 6,500 and is set to increase to 10,000 by 2027, says The Economist magazine.

Last Indeed, the European media has been wondering whether the growth of Frontex, headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, has been uncontrolled and has led to problems of governance and control.

These are not just suspected irregularities in border control. In January, the EU Observer magazine saidthat the agency has wasted significant sums on its staff days. For example, in 2018, European taxpayers paid € 580,151 to an event organized for Frontex staff at a beach resort in Sopot, Poland.

The main question, however, is whether Frontex’s border control operations are linked to irregularities or whether, for example, the illegal expulsions of migrants reported from the Aegean Sea are explained by irregularities at the Greek border guards in the host country.

For example, in the case of July 2020, the Danish border guards of Frontex were functioning properly but the Greeks were not.

March at the beginning of Frontex published its own internal report alleged irregularities in border control operations. Frontex said it had investigated 13 cases, one of which was last July.

According to the Agency, in eight of the cases investigated, no evidence had been found that migrants had been forcibly returned to Turkey in violation of international law and that in six cases, eight had been entirely in Turkish territorial waters. However, the Agency did not identify any cases.

In the conclusions of the study, Frontex promised to develop its reporting system so that possible irregularities would become more apparent in the future.

Human Rights Watch, headquartered in the United States, criticized Frontex’s report that numerous reported cases had been ignored.

“The investigation ignored a massive number of other incidents affecting thousands of people – for example, many people have been arrested after reaching Greek islands and then taken to Greek Coast Guard vessels and abandoned in small dinghies at sea,” the organization said. wrote.

According to Frontex, no information has been found on all the alleged cases.

Protesters defended the rights of asylum seekers in Warsaw, Poland in March 2020.­

HS asked Chairman of the Frontex Study Group of the European Parliament, Maltese MEP From Roberta Metsola (EPP) commented on whether Frontex’s own report was satisfactory. He was also asked whether Frontex’s rapidly inflated funding had led to administrative difficulties and whether the alleged irregularities affected Greek bridges more than Frontex’s.

At this stage, Metsola declined to comment further, as Parliament’s extensive report on Frontex is still pending.

“Frontex has carried out its own internal investigation, which of course is taken into account in our process, but Parliament has the authority to carry out its own investigations and make its own recommendations,” Metsola said in an email.

He emphasized that a well-functioning Frontex was essential for the EU to be able to manage its external borders.

“I want people to have confidence in Frontex’s operations, and that means giving transparent answers and clarity to the questions that are asked.”

Parliament’s comprehensive report on Frontex’s activities will be completed within four months.

Also Finland participates in Frontex operations. There are currently seven people from Finland and one patrol boat in Greece.

Inspector general Peter Vuorensola The Finnish Border Guard said that Finnish border guards have not been involved in situations where international law has been violated and have not reported any such violations. According to Vuorensola, they act in accordance with European law and comply with international agreements.

“They have, of course, been carefully instructed that if such situations arise, they must be refrained from, as they are illegal and must be reported through Frontex channels.”