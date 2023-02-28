Border control | Construction of the three-kilometer pilot fence on the eastern border began

The pilot fence is estimated to cost six million euros.

On the eastern border The construction of a three kilometer long so-called pilot fence has started in Imatra’s Pelkola. The Border Guard reported about it on Tuesday.

The fence will be built on both sides of the Imatra border crossing.

The Border Guard says that the work has started on Tuesday with the removal of trees. The pilot fence is supposed to be ready by the end of June.

In addition, in the project, a separate barrier will be built in the area of ​​the Immola garrison, which will be used in the training of the Border and Sea Guard School. It also tests the control technology used at the border.

A road will also be built next to the fence.

The pilot fence is estimated to cost six million euros.