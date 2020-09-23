Border control Border Guard: Too many hunting dogs go to Russia on their own

Some of the hunting dogs that crossed the eastern border have remained in its path.

Bridge During the hunting season, at least 11 Finnish hunting dogs have already visited the Russian side illegally, says the Kainuu Border Guard in its report published on Wednesday in the bulletin.

Dogs cross the border in pursuit of game as the animals flee hunting across the border.

The Border Guard urges hunters to avoid letting dogs out near the border zone. Crossing the national border by domestic animals must, in principle, be prevented, the border guard reminds.

“Every visit to the Russian side of the dog is followed by contacts with the Russian border authorities, and they have paid special and serious attention to the abundant border crossings of Finnish hunting dogs,” the Border Guard says in a press release.

Dogs according to the border guard, is usually returned from Russia. They return either themselves or with the help of the Russian border authorities. However, there are also cases where dogs have been left in its way.

The Border Guard delivers loose dogs found near the border to the zoo. All dogs that have visited Russia will be notified to a veterinarian, who will assess whether they should be inspected for animal diseases.

A dog lost near the border must be reported to the Border Guard Control Center. It is advisable to mark the owner’s contact details on the dog’s leash. The Border Guard also reminds that a border zone permit must be applied for to stay in the border zone.