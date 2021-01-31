France’s border controls are being tightened up at airports by airlines, but not only. “Travelers, from this evening (Sunday January 31) midnight must absolutely have a compelling reason to move outside the European Union. They will be checked by the airlines, but also by the border police who will be able to judge whether the motive of the traveler is compelling or not “, says journalist Luc Brisson live from Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

To justify themselves, travelers must present a travel certificate in which will be mentioned either a professional or family requirement. “Concretely, there is no longer any question of traveling for the holidays. For travel within the European Union, a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours will be required”, concludes the journalist.

