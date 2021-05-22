The national government announced that the borders will continue to be closed for tourists who want to enter Argentina until June 11 inclusive, while flights to countries with greater circulation of the new coronavirus strains will be suspended.

Through Administrative Decision 512/2021 published this Friday in the Official Gazette, the Executive also renewed the decision to maintain the suspension of flights with United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and India.

It is worth clarifying that land borders for non-resident foreigners are closed since December 25 from last year.

The provision clarifies that the National Civil Aviation Administration “may expand or reduce the list of countries or establish exceptions” for entering the country.

In this context, it was ratified that in the case of land circulation, foreigners will be required to present a negative Covid test carried out within the 72 hours prior to entering the country. And if they are of Argentine nationality, they must carry out antigen testing, also within 72 hours. .

Meanwhile, for maritime navigation, foreigners must remain on board and they will not have relief in the country, and Argentine citizens must perform an antigen test within 72 hours prior to entry.

And for air transport, foreigners must move under bubble mode in the country and comply with health protocols, while Argentines will have to perform antigen tests at least every 15 days or less.

Likewise, it was ratified that group trips for graduates, retirees and study, for non-official sports competitions; of tourist groups and recreational and social activities, in a generic way they are suspended.

The recommendation was also reiterated for people over 60 years of age or belonging to groups at risk defined by the health authority, to defer their trips abroad, when they do not respond to the development of essential activities.

On this point they remarked that the departure and re-entry from and to the country will imply the acceptance of the sanitary and migratory conditions of the destination country and Argentina, assuming the sanitary, legal and economic consequences.

The beginning of strict confinement

These measures were known after President Alberto Fernández decreed a strict isolation from this Saturday and until May 30 in the areas of the country with the highest epidemiological risk, in an attempt to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the restrictions that were in force in large urban conglomerates, the suspension of economic, industrial, commercial, service, cultural, sports, religious, educational, tourist, recreational and social activities until May 30, a measure that will also be in force during the weekend of June 5 and 6.

In these high-risk areas, people will only be able to travel to stock up on cleaning supplies, medicines and food and necessities in essential shops and withdrawal of authorized purchases, always close to their homes.

The decree, which includes a series of exceptions, points out that the current level of viral circulation “produces a very high risk of saturation of the health system, evidenced by the occupation of beds and the number of people admitted to the ICU and generates critical demand for necessary supplies for patient care “.

GRB