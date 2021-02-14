The borders with the Czech Republic are already tight. Now Saxony’s head of state Kretschmer explains that there will also be travel bans over Easter.

At the turn of the year, Saxony was itself one of the worst regions in Europe affected by the coronavirus. With over 400 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the 7-day incidence in the Free State was at times. In the meantime, the situation has calmed down a bit, the value fell to 68 on Sunday – and is no longer far from the national average of 57. Now the Free State is sealing itself off from its southern neighbor.

Apply since Sunday night Stricter entry rules on the border with the Czech Republic. For fear of the more contagious virus variants spread there, strict controls are carried out at the borders. Only Germans and foreigners with residence and residence permit in Germany are allowed to enter. Exceptions also apply to doctors, nurses and geriatric nurses as well as truck drivers and seasonal agricultural workers. You must all present a current negative corona test upon entry. Other commuters are no longer allowed through at the border.

This has been ordered by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. And these rules also apply at the border crossings between Bavaria and Tyrol in Austria. Not least because of the criticism of the German automotive industry, which in the German-Czech border area is dependent on commuters from the neighboring country and warned against having to close factories, the Federal Ministry of the Interior relaxed the regulations a few hours after they came into force.

Commuters with important tasks in systemically relevant industries should now travel to Germany after all, it is said. “We take a pragmatic approach wherever possible,” emphasized Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). The auto industry still fears that some plants could come to a standstill on Monday.

“We have an extreme threat”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) defended the tightened border controls. In the neighboring Czech region of Eger, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is 1,100, he said. With such an incidence, very clear measures such as curfews and the closure of shops would have been initiated in Saxony, said Kretschmer. “If things are different now on the Czech side, then we have to protect ourselves differently.”

One cannot allow schools and many shops to be closed on one side of the border, that there is a major restriction in life and that the “party” begins on the other. Kretschmer warned of the British mutant virus, which is considered to be much more contagious. “We have an extreme threat.”

Strong criticism for entry rules

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has heavily criticized the stricter German entry rules. The fear of the mutants of the corona virus is understandable, said the Christian Democratic politician from Cyprus of the Augsburger Allgemeine. But you still have to face the fact that the virus cannot be stopped by closed borders. “I think it is wrong that we are going back to a Europe with closed borders like in March 2020,” said the EU Commissioner.

Only consistent vaccination and compliance with hygiene rules would help against the mutants. The day before, Federal Interior Minister Seehofer had vehemently railed against criticism from the ranks of the EU. “That’s enough!” Said the CSU politician after the easing demands from Brussels image-Newspaper. The EU had “made enough mistakes” in procuring vaccines.

Saxony wants to open daycare centers and primary schools

While the external border to the neighboring country of the Czech Republic is practically tight, Saxony wants to be the first federal state to open daycare centers and primary schools on Monday. The children should be looked after in fixed groups and classes in alternating lessons. Saxony’s head of state Kretschmer emphasized that the Free State wanted to take “very cautious, cautious steps” towards opening up. However, there is no reason to give the all-clear.

For travel and tourism, however, Kretschmer sees no chance in the next few weeks. In Saxony, restaurants and hotels remained closed over Easter, he said image-Newspaper. “Unfortunately, there can be no Easter holiday in Germany this year.” Too much mobility in April is poison. “We would destroy everything that we have achieved since mid-December.”

Support from Karl Lauterbach

A return to normality like in autumn would then also lead to an explosion in the number of infections like in November and December, he warned. The experience of recent months shows that the smallest changes in the behavior of the population, for example greater mobility and more contacts, immediately led to an increase in the number of infections, said the CDU politician.

The Saxon Prime Minister also receives support from SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach. “We have to use the Easter weeks to avert the still threatening third wave with the dangerous mutations with as few contacts as possible”, he said the world. “I would be happy if we even make it to Easter without a third wave,” said Lauterbach. “If this succeeds, the success must not be destroyed on vacation.”