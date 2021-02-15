Germany closes part of its borders because of mutated corona viruses. This solo effort is a clear violation of EU agreements.

Germany is once again becoming a bogeyman in the corona crisis. As in March 2020, the federal government single-handedly set up border controls and barriers, and even rail connections will be interrupted. This is not only a problem for Austria, the Czech Republic or Slovakia. It affects the whole of the EU.

The EU countries agreed on common rules for dealing with the corona mutants back in January, which are now at stake. At that time it was agreed to limit travel that was not absolutely necessary, but to keep the borders open. In addition, an EU-wide vote was agreed. However, Berlin didn’t even consider it necessary to notify Brussels of its measures.

This is a clear violation of the collusion. In the worst case, the EU Commission could therefore initiate infringement proceedings against Berlin. Because this is not just about unpredictable mutants, but about free movement of goods and free movement of people. Both principles are anchored in EU law.

Nothing happened

So far, however, Brussels has been lenient with Berlin. The EU Commission left it with admonitions. Authority chief Ursula von der Leyen apparently does not want to mess with Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer. This is now leading to sharp protests in Vienna, Prague and even Paris. France also fears German controls.

The tussle shows that the European Union has not drawn the right lessons from the crisis. “Never again” was the motto after the border closings in 2020. But now we are not in a position to implement this lesson. This is not only due to the lack of political will in Berlin and Brussels. It is also due to a lack of technical means such as tracking apps and corona rapid tests.

With rapid tests at the border and cross-border follow-up, the mutant problem could be solved without roadblocks and other barriers. Both were promised months ago. Nothing happened. Here, too, Germany and the EU have failed.