From: Tadhg Nail

The Republicans around Donald Trump have made migration their issue. At the party convention, the Democrats want to counteract this – and are moving to the right.

Washington, DC – migration is in the USA an important election campaign issue and, according to voters, is one of their most important concerns for the upcoming US election. The republican to Donald Trump and JD Vance have long recognized this and have dominated the debate so far. Thus, the USDemocrats could not help but focus on the sensitive issue on the third evening of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). But instead of developing a counter-program, they seemed to move further to the right This reflects how American public opinion regarding immigration and border security has changed over the past few years.

Immigration was also the focus of the third night of the Democratic Party Convention four years ago. At that time, a number of personal stories were told about how Trump-era policies had disrupted the lives of immigrants and their families. Activists who advocate for immigration reform also had their say. In its platform for 2020, the party vowed to “protect and expand the existing asylum system and other humanitarian measures” and “end the Trump administration’s policy of denying asylum seekers protected entry.”

The Democrats around Harris vow to restrict migration – A shift to the right in US politics against Trump?

Four years later, there doesn’t seem to be much of that left. Speakers on Wednesday evening (21 August) advocated a tougher approach to asylum seekers, said that the reality of immigration policy has changed since the start of the pandemic and praised the attempts of US President Joe Bidento negotiate a bipartisan border security bill, which would have imposed significant restrictions on asylum law and hired thousands of additional border guards and immigration officials, failed in US Senate However, it suffered from a blockade by the Republicans – even though they played a key role in its drafting.

According to Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi, the US border is “broken.” © IMAGO/Mark Hoffman

Tom Suozzi, a congressman who won a Republican-held district this year while calling for stricter border and asylum laws, was one of them. “Let’s be clear: The border is broken,” he loudly opened his speech. NBCNews before promising that Kamala Harris “is happy to take on the challenge of working across party lines, securing our border and treating people like people.” Immediately afterwards, Representative Veronica Escobar took the floor. She also spoke about securing the borders and criticized Trump for convincing Republicans to overturn Biden’s bipartisan migration law.

Frustration over Trump’s blockade is high – Harris also wants to take action against migration after US election

This was criticized loudly CBSNews Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut, who played the role of Democratic negotiator on the agreement, also attended. “Donald Trump’s allies were not only in the room, they helped us draft the entire bill,” Murphy told the DNC audience about the plan, which he described as a “bipartisan bill.” Javier Salazar, the sheriff of a Texas county near the US-Mexico border, even called Trump “a selfish man” because he had “only made our job more difficult” by overturning the border law.

Such frustration with Trump’s blockade is understandable, as Republicans have blamed Harris and her party for the unprecedented number of border crossings in recent years. Likewise, the former US president and his supporters have made Harris’s positions on illegal immigration – including her support of a movement to decriminalize border crossings – a campaign issue. Democrats have tried to counter this by signaling their willingness to revive the bipartisan border security agreement and by emphasizing their commitment to an “earned” path to US citizenship.

Migration is the dominant theme of the US election – not all Democrats are happy with Harris’ course

In addition, unlike in previous years, the Harris/Walz team can point to a sharp decline in border crossings. In July, they fell for the fifth month in a row and reached the lowest level since September 2020. According to data from the US Customs and Border Protection Agency, which the British Guardian According to a report published by the US Department of Homeland Security, border crossings have risen sharply since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the paper, the monthly average from 2013 to 2019 was 39,000 people. In December 2023 alone, officials on the southern border registered a peak of 302,000 cases (including arrests and immediate deportations). The agency’s website only reports 56,408 border crossings for July.

Nevertheless, the issue of migration is likely to continue to dominate the Democrats’ election campaign. The Democrats’ platform for 2024 now states that they support the rapid deportation of economic migrants and want to tighten requirements for asylum applications. Presidents, it says, should have the power to stop processing asylum applications if the system is overloaded.

Not everyone in the party base is happy with this. In an interview with the portal Axios Apparently, several Democratic representatives complained that they felt uncomfortable with this change of course. They had spoken out in favor of a more progressive immigration policy and were concerned about a possible shift to the right of the US politics been worried, it said. (tpn)