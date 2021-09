Border agents arrest 140 Brazilians trying to enter the US

Head of the patrol sector released images of the action on Twitter| Photo: Reproduction

The US Border Patrol arrested 140 Brazilian immigrants who were trying to enter the US illegally across the border with Mexico. Chris Clem, head of the Yuma sector patrol, responsible for oversight between the states of California and Arizona, posted on Twitter images of the action, which took place on Thursday (16).

“Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have found a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000% from last year,” Clem wrote.

According to information from the BBC, from October 2020 to August this year, 46,410 Brazilians were arrested when they tried to illegally cross the southern border of the United States, a record number, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection agency.