A U.S. Border Patrol agent in New York has been arrested for ordering four women to expose their breasts and claiming it was part of his official duties, authorities said. Agent Shane Millan, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges of unreasonably depriving four women of their constitutional right not to be searched, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release.

According to the complaint, Millan ordered three women to show him their bare breasts via webcam while he processed their applications to enter the country. He ordered a fourth woman to show him her breasts with her bra on, prosecutors said. The alleged incidents took place in August 2023. Millan explained to the women that exposing their breasts was part of the admission process to the United States, but it was actually for his own gratification, prosecutors said.

Millan appeared before a federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday and was released pending trial.

Fall in arrests

Illegal entries and arrests have fallen in recent months. The latest figures confirm that the White House’s tough approach to curbing immigration is bearing fruit three months before the election. Illegal crossings are at their lowest level in almost four years.

The Tucson area in Arizona has been one of the busiest border sectors during July. The other has been San Diego, California. These routes have replaced, at least during this summer, the crossings that took place in the Rio Grande Valley area in Texas, which has been the preferred corridor for immigrants from Central America in recent years.

The presence of citizens from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras at the border has fallen by 34% since 2021, when an average of 58,000 people of these nationalities arrived in the United States each month. The Mexican government has been key in stopping these groups on their way north.

Preliminary numbers for July indicate that the current situation at the border looks much like it did during Donald Trump’s time in the White House. Apprehensions on the border have fallen by 30%, marking one of the lowest figures of Joe Biden’s presidency, as he has dealt with record numbers of illegal crossings during his term in office.

The Border Patrol closed July with some 57,000 arrests. This is a drop from the 83,500 apprehensions in June. This had been the lowest number recorded during the Democratic administration. The position will now be occupied by July, which becomes the lowest number documented since September 2020, when the health crisis slowed migration to the north. That month closed with 40,500 immigrants processed during what was still the Trump presidency.