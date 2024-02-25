Bordeaux (AFP)

Honduran international striker Albert Iles entered a coma after suffering a serious head injury during Bordeaux's match against Guingamp in the French second-tier football championship on Saturday, according to media reports.

According to these reports, the Bordeaux player underwent successful surgery, after entering an artificial coma.

Later, the club indicated in a statement, “He was quickly transferred to the University Hospital in Bordeaux, where he underwent surgery overnight.”

He continued, “Albert Ellis suffered head trauma that led to him entering an artificial coma.”

He noted, “We will monitor the development of his health condition in the hospital during the coming days.”

Ellis, 28, lost consciousness just 40 seconds after the start of the match, when he tried to receive a cross and collided with the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomez.

Although Gomez recovered quickly, Ellis lost consciousness, and the medical staff entered to treat him for several minutes, before he was carried from the field.

Bordeaux club president Gerard Lopez thanked everyone, especially the competing clubs, for all the support they showed “to Albert and his loved ones.”

Lopez posted a message on the X platform (formerly Twitter), attaching a picture of the player and the phrase, “We are all with you, Albert.”

Ellis, nicknamed “La Panterita” (The Little Tiger), made his name with Houston in the American Football League, before moving to Europe in 2020 from the Portuguese club Boavista, arriving to Bordeaux in 2021.

The Honduran player began his international career in 2014, and participated in 64 matches with his country’s national team, scoring 13 goals.