A slight improvement was seen in the spread of the virus to Nice (Alps-Maritimes), Bordeaux (Gironde) and Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). A news that gives hope to the people of Bordeaux. “At the beginning of the month, we were talking here in Bordeaux a very worrying situation with a virus circulating at high speed“Says journalist David Basier, in duplex from Bordeaux (Gironde).

“The talking figure is the incidence rate“, rememberhe said, namely the number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It was two weeks ago from 170, came down to 145 a few days ago. According to the latest data from the ARS, contacted by David Basier, “it is tonight less than 102“.”Good numbers“, analyzes the journalist, which is explained because “wearing a mask has become widespread“and that”better respect for barrier gestures“has been observed. The ARS nevertheless invites caution and recommends that Bordeaux residents continue to be tested.

