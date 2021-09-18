Icon Sport
Posted Saturday September 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM In: Ligue 1.
ASSE – Bordeaux 1-2
Goal for Bordeaux: Hwang (7th and 81st)
Goal for Saint-Etienne: Khazri (73rd)
Bordeaux leaves the last place in Ligue 1 thanks to its victory in Saint-Etienne (1-2). An open match between two teams who tried to put some rhythm in spite of a deluge which lasted all the second half. But a precise and inspired Hwang will have put an end to the hopes of the Greens, pushed by their public, but too light to avoid this new disappointment.
