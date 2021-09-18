In: Ligue 1.

By Guillaume Conte

ASSE – Bordeaux 1-2

Goal for Bordeaux: Hwang (7th and 81st)

Goal for Saint-Etienne: Khazri (73rd)

Bordeaux leaves the last place in Ligue 1 thanks to its victory in Saint-Etienne (1-2). An open match between two teams who tried to put some rhythm in spite of a deluge which lasted all the second half. But a precise and inspired Hwang will have put an end to the hopes of the Greens, pushed by their public, but too light to avoid this new disappointment.