In Bordeaux, many CRS have been dispatched from the Paris region to enforce barrier gestures. Their patrols roam the sectors of the city where the mask is compulsory. More often than not, the agents simply remind themselves of the rules. If passers-by do not have a mask, they are however liable to a fine of 135 euros. The CRS also carry out checks in transport in common. Their presence is rather well accepted. “If all the people respected, they might not need control“, summarizes a resident of the city.

In the evening, the bars and restaurants are particularly closely watched. The rules in force concerning physical distancing are often recalled. “We kindly ask that the boss do his police on his terrace“, explains the commander Emmanuel Traxel, of the company of CRS n ° 5. Since their arrival in Bordeaux, the CRS drew up 400 minutes in response to violations of the protocol. They say to note a better respect of the sanitary rules.

The JT

The other subjects of the news