Under a real deluge, Bordeaux won this Saturday at Geoffroy-Guichard against Saint-Étienne (1-2, 6th day of Ligue 1).

It was one of those matches not to lose. Respectively 18th and last in the Ligue 1 standings at the start of the meeting, AS Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux knew that they had to do everything to try to win. Helped by the double of their striker Ui-Jo Hwang, the Girondins managed to pull off a major success in the pouring rain (1-2, 6th day). Vladimir Petkovic’s men are provisionally up to fourteenth place while the Greens are nineteenth and relegated.

Very early in the meeting, Hwang himself took it upon himself to light the wick. Author ofopening the scoring from the seventh minute of play (0-1), the Korean offensive started the match perfectly. Opposite, the Stéphanois tried to respond through Bouanga (14th), then Neyou (23rd). No result. Enough to allow visitors to join the locker rooms with a precious goal in advance.

After a start to the second act without reversal of the situation, things changed at the dawn of the last quarter of an hour. Under a real deluge, and on a waterlogged lawn, no longer allowing the ball to roll properly in places, Claude Puel’s men took advantage of a Mexer error to equalize on a perfect strike from Khazri (1-1, 73rd). In a Geoffroy-Guichard which was celebrating its ninetieth anniversary this evening, the atmosphere was once again boiling.

Hwang ignites again

Not for very long because despite the rain, Hwang ignited a second time to afford a decisive double (1-2, 80th). Admittedly, Saint-Etienne went to a puddle of water to tear off the equalizer again, but Moukoudi’s head, slowed down by the humidity of the lawn, was diverted to his line by Pembélé (90th + 1). While they hoped to do much better for their club’s 2,500th game in the first division, the Greens conceded a sixth meeting in a row without success since the start of the season. This Saturday, the Bordelais and the Stéphanois saw their destinies intersect.

