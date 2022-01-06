The Valencia coach has launched a wake-up call to the Mestalla directive regarding possible winter signings. To do this, he wanted to mention the situation of the Barça team and its signings and rumors despite the debts that it drags.
José Bordalás has never had a great relationship with FC Barcelona or its environment, in addition to being characterized by being a transparent person who does not shy away from expressing himself. When asked about the needs of the Valencian squad, he referred to those of Barcelona and their economic situation to ask Peter Lim for signings:
“He has a debt of 300 million and has signed Ferran Torres for 55. And he is going to sign Morata. And the president announces more signings … Even Haaland. How is it possible? Where is the Fair Play? If we want to be a big club we also have to sign, obviously. We have a Fair Play margin. You just have to see Barça with the debt it has and what it is spending. “
The Alicante coach has recognized that he needs to especially reinforce the axis of the rear and the medullary, being necessary to improve these demarcations to obtain better results. To influence this, he has also used the Barça team and their new coach:
“Barcelona has signed Xavi and has seen that it is not enough to get to fight for the Champions League and be among the best, this is the reality. Miracles in football, there are very few.”
Valencia are in eighth place in LaLiga despite having their streak of three consecutive wins interrupted in the last match against RCD Espanyol (1-2). In addition, the victory with the same result in the fiefdom of Cartagena allows him to have advanced to the round of 16 and await his rival in tomorrow’s draw.
