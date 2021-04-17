Can Real Madrid weigh so much effort of the week?

“Madrid has a very broad and talented squad with players. Whoever plays is going to do it really well. It is a team prepared and made to fight for all the titles. The most important thing is us.”

What would you say to those who think it is an impossible mission for Getafe?

“Getafe prepares every game to score the three points. Facing Real Madrid brings more difficulties. I care if we play a good game and get a good result.”

Does your team have casualties?

“El Cucho and Cabaco are the casualties. Poveda has not trained normally and the rest are all available.”

Will Real Madrid notice the loss of Casemiro?

“He is one of the best in the world in his position, without a doubt. Real Madrid has players who can supply him with guarantees. They are a real team.”

The fact that the ball goes too fast can harm the whites?

“In football we are tired of seeing that what is good for one game is not good for another. We will adapt to the rhythm of the game. We are prepared to face it.”

Would you like to win more, to Madrid or to Barça?

“We prepare all the games to try to win them regardless of the rival. I hope that we will be able to win games and get the necessary points. We don’t care against whom.”

Would you sign a tie?

“We want to add the three points. Getafe is like that. We are looking for the necessary points to achieve permanence and we do not face any game thinking about another result than victory.”

Can you see next season at Getafe?

“Right now the priority one day of the game is to focus energy on the game. When the game is over we will talk about other things. The important thing is the clash with Real Madrid.”