José Bordalás, Getafe coach, assured this Saturday at a press conference that he sees his team “well” in the face of the clash that will be played against Levante in which relegation will be played, and pointed out that all his players are “very prepared” for face a key duel for permanence.

The coach of the azulón team analyzed the clash against an opponent who will not play anything when there are two games left for the end of LaLiga Santander and was confident of the good condition of his players, ready to add three points that could save Getafe .

“This year we have had to fight until the last minute for permanence, but we are aware of the game we have tomorrow. Our goal was from the beginning to add the points for permanence. From there, it was a prize. This season is being different from the previous ones. It is costing us more, but like many teams. We need everyone at the highest level and performance. They are all very prepared, “he explained.

Questioned by the words of his footballer Djené Dakonam, who said that Getafe were “scared” after the defeat against Celta (1-0) last day, he justified the Togolese defender because he does not know the Spanish language well.

“The dressing room is fine. Djené uses adjectives, he is a foreigner and he did not mean that. They are professionals and they are responsible. We are used to it. We have lived better and worse moments throughout a season and over the years. This year we have a deficit and we fought until the last moment. The team is fine, I see them with good dynamics and happy for tomorrow’s game, “he said.

He also declared that it is “good news” that fans return to the stadiums but regretted that not all clubs can enjoy their fans for the last two days: “I would like everyone to return. Some yes and others no, it is discriminatory and I do not agree. “

He also spoke about whether he has calculated whether this Sunday can be saved with a victory, and declared that he “does not think” anything other than the match against Levante without looking further ahead.

“We are prepared, mentally well, the team competes and is responsible. We do not think about whether we can save ourselves, we think about the three points of a vital game. I only think about tomorrow. My mind is on tomorrow. Under no circumstances does it pass me by the head something else, “he said.

Regarding the forward Ángel Rodríguez, who has not managed to score in recent times, he stressed that he is an “important player like everyone else” and reported that to defeat Levante, he will take the “most balanced team to add the three points” to the field.

Finally, he had words for the Uruguayan Erick Cabaco, who underwent surgery on March 15 for a broken bucket handle of the internal meniscus of his right knee and who is already training with his teammates. “He is ready to help us, we will see tomorrow,” he concluded.