Jose Bordalás has gone through the microphones of “The spar” of the SER string to talk about the statements of Ángel Torres, his future and review the news of the Getafe before playing against him Barcelona in The league.

Words by Ángel Torres: “I was not surprised because he said it well, in a jocular tone. It did not bother me. Then I spoke with him normally. I did not give him more importance because he is like that. Like I tell him that nothing is spent. I know that He does everything he can. I’m not complaining, but the coaches have the need to make a squad as balanced as possible. The one who knows the team best is me. I will fight to put the team as high as possible. “

Step forward of the team: “As a coach it is my obligation to analyze the team’s needs. The club has made the effort but the players have not arrived. Players with numbers in the First Division such as Ünal and Cucho have come and then others such as Poveda, Mollejo, Palaversa and Diaby. I have no doubt that they are good in the medium or long term and now they need a transition. “

Valued as a coach: “I feel valued. My team has been criticized. We have been judged and they have put adjectives that in other teams are praise. There was talk of an aggressive team that competed excessively and now that is a virtue. It did not bother me , but for the boys … “.

Train a great: “I do. When the time comes we will see.”

Train in Italy or Valencia: “My statements did not bother the club. The president has said that things are being done well and understands that there would be interest in the future for any team. He has not been bothered by the news that comes out and that some have a high percentage of truth “.

Complicated season: “In the First Division you should not experiment and do not forgive. We have seen what happened to Espanyol playing the Europa League and ended up declining. In the elite you can never be calm. Every day there is a terrible equality. In our first season it took us to win away from home and now Cádiz has won two games. All teams are trying to improve. “

objective: “I don’t set goals for myself. We go game by game to try to exploit the capabilities we have and that weaknesses appear little. There are competitive teams in front of us.”

Roof in Getafe: “The visible head is the president. We are obliged in this sport that goes so fast to improve every week, every day and go ahead. I remember 12 or 15 years ago he said that footballers would have the physique of sprinters. Physique it would be above quality. We have seen it in the last Champions League, they are not without quality, but they have incredible physique. Everyone competes and that requires us to reinvent ourselves every day. “

Top rated players since Bordalás coached him: “There are players with experience and they have noticed. I always try to get the most out of it and that the benefits are increased. Arambarri and Damián have told me. I have the virtue of improving the players’ benefits. To convince them that if they do a season they will they will revalue “.

Jorge Molina: “It is a phenomenon. That he is at the level he is at is an example for the coaches. I had him in Elche and I told him that he had to finish with 15 goals and he scored 24 or 25 and then look at the level he has given.”

Good start: “Being leaders is anecdotal. The first three games we started well and in the last game against Real they were superior. We made mistakes that weighed down on us.”

Koeman’s Barça: “Quite different. A team with a new air. It is never easy against Barça and we are going to have difficulties.”

Setien: “I always want the Spanish coaches to be there. I would like him to be like others who are not directing. At the level of confrontations, there may be what there may have been. Setién is a magnificent coach.”

Cucho: “He’s a different player. He’s going to give us a lot.”

Hugo Duro’s departure: “It was a club decision. The boy wanted to leave and try that adventure. Saying no to Madrid is not easy. We have been working with him for three seasons and this season he would have played. I am convinced that he is going to score goals for Castilla.”

Fourth season in First with Getafe: We are not used to a coach spending so many seasons in a club “.

They already know you: “As we know the rivals and everything is difficult.”

Nadal: “Impressive. It does not stop giving us joy”.

What would he play at Getafe: “In any position because his mental strength would infect the whole team.”