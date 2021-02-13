How is the team in terms of injuries?

All are available except Djené. Ángel has spent a couple of days with sore throats, but they are all fine.

What caused the new change in goal?

In the end the coaches make decisions. The changes in the goal are more striking, but they are one more player. We were not having good results, we had conceded many goals and we are looking for alternatives. I am happy with the work of Yáñez and Soria is also a great goalkeeper. You are simply looking for solutions.

Something to clarify what he said in Valdebebas?

I have nothing to say. We are with our minds set on tomorrow’s vital game, a true final.

Have you talked to the president during the week?

The week has been normal. I have a great relationship with my president and we talk regularly. I have always had a very good relationship with my president and the club and workers. It hasn’t changed at all. I am happy in Getafe.

Do you see next year training Getafe?

Of course yes. My mind is on Getafe and even now the results are not as desired, football is very difficult and there are years more complex than others that we have to know how to face. We will move the team forward with everyone’s commitment.

How much does the dressing room need a win?

We need it so much. We work day by day so that it arrives. Winning is not easy for anyone with such equality.

What does the loss of Oyarzabal mean for Real?

He is a magnificent player. La Real has a great squad and a great coach Casualties are setbacks, but whoever plays will stand up.

Are you aware of the matches of direct rivals?

We think of Getafe. If we do not get the points, it is worth nothing what others do.

How do you plan to change the dynamics of the team?

Winning. In football, victories change everything. Sometimes you work harder in bad times. We do not modify our work to improve. Coaches have to change things and look for alternatives.

Are they emotionally well?

Yes. Despite the fact that we haven’t won matches, the dressing room is fine. We have played against very important rivals in a great moment of form. The team wants to rediscover victory and dedicate it to our fans.

Can the game against United mislead Real?

I do not believe it. We professionals have learned to face the immediate game as the most important. There is no room for distractions. I am waiting for a very psyched Real for this match, which is important for them, much worse for us.