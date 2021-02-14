Getafe coach, José Bordalás, lost the papers in the Getafe-Real Sociedad discount, in which his team gave up for the minimum and stalked the rival goal to overcome the match. Ander Barrenetxea controlled a ball that escaped from the left wing, where the Getafe technical area was located. Then Bordalás stopped the ball and stepped on the pitch. The action earned him the reprimand of the forward txuri-urdin Carlos Fernández and the referee did not hesitate to show him the red card.

Bordalás was rebuked by Fernández, who pointed insistently with his finger, and maintained a crossword with the attacker. The brawl led to Getafe’s second coach, Patricio Moreno, who was also sent off.

“It’s nonsense. It’s a play repeated a thousand times. The ball goes out, I give it to one of our players and Carlos Fernández points his finger at me. There is a tremendous lack of respect for me by players, referees and everyone, “Bordalás said in the press room.

At minutes of the match, the referee reflects what happened: “In the 90th minute coach Harrak El Harrak, Omar was sent off for the following reason: Leaving the technical area, entering the field of play, protesting one of my decisions. In the 90th minute the Bordalas Jimenez, Jose was sent off for the following reason: Leaving the technical area, entering the field of play, to face a player from the opposing team “.