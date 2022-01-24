“As of the dates we are in, no player has yet arrived and two or three have left. This team needs help. If we don’t strengthen ourselves, it will be difficult for us to compete. We are very fair, with many problems”. The reflection is from Bordalás, Valencia coach, who for months (specifically since Paulista relapsed for the first time from his injury) has been demanding the incorporation of a central defender for the beginning of January, as AS reported on December 9.

However, as of January 23, with only a week of market ahead, no one has arrived. Not only that, but has lost Wass, due to various circumstances, since Atlético’s interest in signing him became known. A midfielder has not arrived either and the most used has fallen. Even so, Valencia has made two acceptable games against two of the greats, Sevilla and Atlético, in the last two days.

All this could be motivated by the circumstances of the market but the truth is that, once Bordalás moved away from the front line in the matter of signings, the club has made several really contradictory movementsAt least out of doors.

The consensus center must have the following characteristics: loaned free of charge, on the one hand; Y strong, with air power and above all, who knew LaLiga so that the performance was immediate. But neverthelessWhat the club is now closer to is the signing of the Swiss Eray Cömert. Neither would it be transferred, nor free and in no way knows the Spanish LaLiga. He could be a central defender with a future and a market opportunity, but when someone arrives he should recognize that the shot has changed. In fact, the Swiss center-back, if nothing goes wrong, would be the first of the signings. Some sources assure that the agreement between clubs is a fact and the Swiss will arrive in Valencia in the next few hours to pass the medical examination.

To all this, Bordalás remains entrenched in that the club must decide on transfers and he is away from that subject. Neither Cömert, nor MIngueza, nor Unai Núñez… He made it clear weeks ago that he distanced himself from all kinds of decisions on reinforcements or sales (such as Wass). Meanwhile, from the club they do movements in order to iron out rough edges with the coach. More than a week ago contacted Aridane’s agent for hours later to rule out his signing. And in recent days there have also been calls by Bryan Gil, a name that the man from Alicante put on the table weeks ago. The Andalusian, by the way, played five minutes against Chelsea when he had not played in the Premier since New Year’s Day. Tottenhan has not yet given the OK to his departure. The countdown is on, Bordalás is still waiting.