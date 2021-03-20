Can Cucurella play with a broken nose?

It’s fine. He has trained normally with his teammates and we think he can be counted on. It is very positive that he is going with the U21 and it is a satisfaction for us. He is an important player.

How do you plan to rebuild the right wing?

It is something that we are valuing. We have several options and we have not decided yet. There are players who have already played there and whoever does will be fine.

How do you rate the improvement in Aleñá’s game?

He is an exceptional player and is in a great moment. We had no doubts with him. The moment of the competition has arrived in which the stakes are high and I am convinced that it will help us a lot.

There is talk of their rough play, but the other day they came out with injuries.

This is a profession of risk and contact. Playing soccer entails this. Sometimes injuries occur. It has touched us as it can touch anyone.

Is this one of those games that cannot be lost?

In our mind there is no such possibility. We are focused on getting the victory and putting on a great game. Elche is a great team, they are playing a lot and have improved a lot with the arrival of the new coach, but in our head only the possibility of winning the game enters.

Three direct rivals in a row. Can you forget the descent with good results?

We are not thinking of three games, but one, tomorrow’s which is very important. You have to go step by step and the exam is that of Elche.

How does the loss of Cabaco affect?

A significant loss of a player who had been playing as a starter and was helping us. It is a major setback.

Without Mata, without Cucho and with Ünal who has not premiered in LaLiga.

We would have liked him to dial earlier. The goals from the forwards help us a lot, but the boy is working professionally and with great enthusiasm. The goals will surely come.

Why is Kubo playing so little?

Kubo is an exceptional player. Match scripts require one player profile or another. I am convinced that Kubo will help us a lot. We are very happy with it. We value the possibility that tomorrow he will be in the eleven.

How has Elche improved with Escribá?

It is a totally different team. If we think it is the first lap we will make a very serious mistake. It is a much more reliable team that we have great respect for. He wants salvation and is working well.