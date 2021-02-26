How is the team?

Fortunately the team is well and eager to face the game. On a physical level it is fine. Etxeita has an overload in the solo and we trust that he is well.

And emotionally?

Good. Despite the fact that we came from a defeat, the team is in the mood and mentally prepared to face the game against Valencia, knowing that it is a very important game.

How important is the crash?

A lot of. All the games are important, but we are in a very decisive stretch of the championship for the future. We play at home and we need victory.

What do you say to players on such a bad streak of results?

Insist on working and improving. Do not make mistakes that have weighed down and that make the game seem very poor. From there to fight for victory.

Why aren’t Aleñá and Kubo starters?

They are two players who came and I used them from the beginning. We have a large squad and they have come to help the team. Depending on the rival you use some players or others, but we are happy and they will continue to help us. There is talk that it is highly questioned.

Does it feel like this?

We don’t think about that. I live on labor day and prepare the games. I do not enter to assess if I am questioned. We are professionals. It is a difficult moment and many teams are close to the relegation places.

Do you continue to admire Mestalla, Valencia and your fans so much?

Of course yes. Valencia is a historic, an incredible team with a great fans. I still think the same thing even though this year it is also difficult for them. They have great potential. Two games now against direct rivals.

Are they worth double?

They are very important parties. We think of this one not the next. There is a lot at stake. We can match Valencia in qualifying and we think about that. Winning J would strengthen the team emotionally. The victories give confidence and raise the mood.

Has the week been long?

The downside of a week like this is that it gets longer when you lose. You have more time to prepare for the game. We have played many games in a row and in this case we have had time. We are left with the positive side.

Are you afraid for your position if they don’t win tomorrow?

Not at all. I have not been and will not be thinking about my personal situation. The only thing that worries me is the team and the club. Defend it with the utmost interest as I have done since the first day I came here.

What must the team change for the goals to arrive?

Above all, generate situations and hit the ones we have. These matches are not for many occasions. They opt for specific actions. Last week his chances were two penalties and a mistake from us in the first half. We must take advantage of the options we have and show strength on a defensive level. A few years ago they were fighting for the Champions League and now for permanence … That shows the equality of the competition and, above all, that what you have done previously is not worth it. In football you have to live in the moment and give your best in every game. There is nothing easy and you have to value what has been done.

How do you avoid those mistakes you are talking about?

They are aware that this is the First Division and if you make a mistake they score a goal. It has cost us results, for example in Valencia it already happened to us with a child penalty.