At last he won a great one.

My goal is to win every game, not a big one. It is not easy to beat a team like Barça. The message was to insist on attack and be daring and daring. The team was and we had a great game. They had two very clear chances, but we tied up Barça’s virtues well. The victory was just.

Koeman has complained about the VAR. Was it a penalty?

Djené told me that yes, I was far away. Not even the Barça players have had any doubts.

He has also said that Nyom has disrespected him.

I am here to talk about football, not for controversy. I doubt it, but Koeman has told me. Nyom is very competitive and also very respectful. I don’t allow it and I’ll talk to him tomorrow, but I doubt Nyom insulted anyone.

They have lost the big two. Is Laliga more open in years?

I have been saying for several seasons that football is changing and evolving. I anticipated it for a long time and there are the results. A newly promoted team has won three straight away games and that was unthinkable a few years ago. Football has been equalized a lot and I am not surprised because I saw it coming for many seasons.