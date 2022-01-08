Jose Bordalás has a thorn in with Real Madrid. Valencia coach has never managed to beat the white team during a First Division match Division. Tonight’s will be the tenth time Bordalás has Real Madrid in front of him. Of the previous nine, the Alicante has scratched two draws against the whites and has added seven defeats.

Of all of them, only the last was on the Valencian bench. In the first round, at the Mestalla, Madrid beat Valencia with goals from Vinicius and Benzema, in the last five minutes of play, after Hugo Duro overtook the Valencians, at 66 ‘.

The others eight clashes against Madrid were on the Getafe bench. Bordalás managed to score a point in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, both at the Coliseum and in both the result was 0-0.

At the Bernabéu, Bordalás has yet to score. With Getafe, he fell 3-1 in the 2017-18 season; 2-0 in 2018-19; and 1-0 in 2019-20. At Di Stéfano he also lost to the azulón team against Madrid on the first day of the 2020-21 season (2-0).