The Valencia already think about the Copa del Rey semifinal, who will face him next Thursday Athletic Bilbao in San Mamés and does it with the square defense. Bordalás trusts recover troops in the next few days and the forecast is that it will have several of the players who yesterday for different reasons caused leave or had to be replaced, although, today, the reality of the black and white defense is that Gabriel Paulista is safe low for this duel against those of Marcelino, while Alderete, Cömert, Diakhaby Y Hugo Guillamon are between cottons. A) Yes, the only central that will start the week in perfect conditions is Christian Mosquera.

Eray Comert

The Swiss centre-back had to be replaced in the match against Real Sociedad. A priori Your presence in San Mames is not in danger. The twin was overloaded as a result of the months of competitive inactivity that he had been at Basel, where he had not played since November. Cömert, in this sense, will be at the disposal of Bordalás next Thursday, although he continues to accuse his lack of rhythm and still needs a period of adaptation to the game in Spain.

Mouctar Diakhaby

the french has discomfort in the adductor. Against the Royal Society Not even it was summoned. Bordalás preferred not to risk. Diakhaby ended the game against Cádiz last Wednesday with bad feelings and although he trained with the rest of his teammates in the days that followed, the coaching staff decided not to risk worsening his injury.

Omar Alderete

The Paraguayan has a medical dischargealthough still not the competitive one. Bordalás spoke with him after the training session on Saturday and the conclusion they reached was that of do not risk against the Royal Society. In fact, he wasn’t even summoned. Their sensations in the next four days they will dictate his return in San Mames. Unless his injury worsens, he will not only return but will do so as a starter.

Hugo Guillamon

The Valencia reported yesterday that the youth squad will go through the operating room today. Guillamon suffered a nasal fracture in a head-to-head collision with Michael Merino. Guillamón, who finished the match against Real Sociedad as a central defender due to the lack of troops, is not ruled out one hundred percent, although it will depend on its evolution and how the intervention heals. Obviously, if I could play, I would with special protection.