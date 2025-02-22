“It is a team that is reinforced every year because it aspires to be among the best in LaLiga,” thinks the Getafe coach





Getafe and Betis They will face this Sunday (18.30) one of the matches on day 25 of the championship. The team trained by Bordalás It arrives after six consecutive days of LaLiga in which he has not lost. With 14 of 18 at points after four wins and two draws.

«We know that it will be a very demanding match, that we will have to give a very high level, but we trust the work, in the team and doing things as we have been doing them throughout the year the team is working in a sensational way , what happens is that the results have now arrived. The commitment of the players, of the squad, is fantastic, ”said Bordalás about the situation of Getafe.

In the press conference offered on the occasion of this Sunday’s game, the Madrid team coach referred to Betis commenting that “it not only has AntonyHe has players of an incredible size. It is a team that is reinforced every year, each market, to improve because it aspires to be among the best in LaLiga, play European competition. A fantastic team and we are seeing it in each market and in the latter with a player like Antony. His performance is being very good, but he has magnificent players. “

And asked by the coach of the Betic team, Manuel Pellegrinithe Getafe coach recalled that “I have always said it, respect who respects and right now we are focused on the game, on the work of the team and I have nothing more to say about it.”