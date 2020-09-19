He heater what got caught Bordalás and Arrasate in the last Getafe-Osasuna was reflected in the scuffle face to face when retiring to the locker room, a mishap that later had a run with the cracks and direct accusations at a press conference. “He is a cheek and a bad partner,” accused Bordalás. Both coaches they meet again today on the same stagefollow the game live on AS.com). It is known that nor there will be public at the Coliseum, you want there to be no rancor either.

He Getafe debuts in this League. Osasuna takes a day ahead of him and today he could take the lead if you win in the Coliseum and Valencia and Betis do not do it and they improve the goalaverage.

The precedents do not invite to please the most exquisite palates. The two parties between both teams of the Past course they finished without goals and both turned out to be quite rocky and with a high number of fouls and interruptions. He Getafe does fast transitions and press up as soon as he loses the ball. Osasuna he played with the same letters, which caused that no plays of more than six passes were seen.

Jagoba Sweep yourself you know the theory to win today. Another thing is to put it into practice: “The games against Getafe tend to be in a few meters and that is where we have to be clear about what we have to do to attack that back than they leave uncovered. That’s the theory, then the practice is very difficult because it is very difficult to put those passes behind the back, “he advanced yesterday to the media, perhaps warning of what could happen this afternoon.

“The last season they made many faults and interrupted the game. It was a very difficult game, “Bordalás anticipated. Getafe, this season, can not be asked to fight for Europe as it has done in the last two seasons. At least initially, because the azulón club has lost many players compared to last year.

Today, instead, they could make their premiere the four azulones signings: Enes Ünal, Cucho Hernández, Poveda and Palaversa. Cucho seems to start with Mata in the lead, but they also opt for that position Ünal and Ángel. In Osasuna, Calleri could also make its premiere.