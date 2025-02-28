



The withdrawal of the red card that Antony saw in Getafe by the Discipline Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation continues giving a lot to talk about. With that decision of the committee, the Brazilian may be available to Manuel Pellegrini For the party against the real Madridsomething that has evidently cheered the Chilean coach, the Betics, but in turn He has raised many ampoules in the capital of Spainbetween the Madrid team, the Technical Committee of Referees and the Media.

It has also spoken on the matter José Bordalás, coach of the Getafense team. The Alicante coach, at the press conference prior to the derby against Leganés, has valued that “I cannot think or usually think. If you have made that decision I imagine that there will be people for and against. The regulation is clear, is to give or try and at that time it was tried because there was no possibility to give the ball «, He warned to justify his opinion.

After the expulsion of Antony by Alberola Rojas, the Getafe was with one more player on the pitch around fifteen minutes of play, discount included, and the game, happily for Verdiblancos interests, did not go from 1-2 with which he ended up for Betis to bring the coliseum points.