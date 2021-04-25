Huesca faces its worst enemy to fight for permanence, Getafe de Bordalás and Ángel. A combination that brings back very bad memories to the people of Huesca. In professional football, they have not beaten Madrid against Bordalás in 19 games, they have only beaten them once and they have the striker who has a better hold on the Alto Aragonese, with eight goals. (follow today’s game on As.com).

A complicated opponent, but Pacheta has prepared the game knowing its importance and reserved his starting team in the midweek game to arrive in optimal conditions to the clash against the Azulones. More than seven changes are expected and the Burgos will put all the meat on the grill, with Rafa Mir and Sandro as the main assets of the Alto Aragonese to overcome the always complicated team of Bordalás, which was the first rival that Pacheta faced when he arrived at Huesca .

When Getafe and Huesca met in the first round, the Azulones won by the minimum, they were happy with Aleñá and Kubo in their first matches and saw salvation just around the corner. Since then, the azulones have won one of the fourteen games they have played, their image has deteriorated day by day and they arrive at El Alcoraz with the permanence at stake and, for the moment, peace of mind. With a victory it would be very close, but everything else would complicate Bordalás’s team a lot.

The Alicante coach threw the game at the Camp Nou with a team full of substitutes completed by homegrown players. That rest of many key pieces is a relief for this crash. Olivera has recovered and Getafe will be the most recognizable in the lineup. Two points, pressure in the middle, direct play and second plays.