The reel brake, according to those in the know of fishing, helps to catch big fish. What the brake does is yield line when the fish tries to flee, preventing it from breaking and escaping. It is thus, in that strip and loose, how the animal wears out. Hence the importance of adjusting the reel brake, which serves as a simile to know what you are doing Bordalás when they ask him and he answers for reinforcements in January.

Bordalás, it was seen in summer and it shows now, it knows perfectly what Valencia has arrived. And it is in this Valencia that he wants to succeed, because there is no other Valencia for any coach. We are talking about the club in which decisions are made at 12,000 kilometers and in which Lim He’s got the handbrake on investing. And in order to do so, in addition to making the most of what it has (so far with many more lights than shadows), Bordalás needs to be and, obviously, to be.

Bordalás is making it clear that he needs reinforcements to fight for Europe (The minimum this club should always aspire to). He does not expect signings by checkbook, but he does not want them by weight either. It does demand players who raise quality and increase competitiveness. But he does it gracefully, with the spool brake adjusted. Bordalás wants to be (part of the decisions) and to be there (for many years).