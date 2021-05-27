José Bordalás is already the history of Getafe. The Alicante coach reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract and sign for Valencia CF. The technician already wanted leave last summer to the Valencian team, but the times did not add up.

Since his arrival at Getafe, Bordalás He managed to get the team out of the relegation places to Second B, promoted to First, placed eighth for two seasons and put it fifth, scoring the best ever score in the 2018/2019 season. Achieved qualification for Europa League and stayed very close to the Champions League, since it occupied precisely the Valencia. They have been five seasons full of good and bad moments, but he has left many games that will be recorded in the history of the club. Here are some of them.

Alcorcón 0-3 Getafe (J34, Second: 2016/2017 season)

The azulón team arrived at the game after beating the I raised, leader of the competition, the previous day, but began his appointment against Alcorcón out of playoff positions. That hot Easter afternoon, Santo Domingo was filled with Getafe fans and his team responded. After an even first half, Bordalás’s men went into halftime ahead with two own goals. Jorge Molina sentenced the game with a great goal in the 82nd minute. The meeting was a turning point, as the team did not leave promotion positions and began to fuel in a demanding season finale.

Getafe 3-1 Tenerife (Final playoff promotion, lap: T 2016/2017)

June 24, 2017 will always be recorded in the history of the Getafe. That day, the club achieved the second promotion to the First Division after beating Tenerife 3-1. In the first leg, the chicharreros had won 1-0 and those of Bordalás had to come back. Juan Cala, capital in the team, was out due to injury and had to play the Gorosito match, which was relegated to the bench. The Coliseum was decked out like in the big events and, with a sold-out house, he took his team flying. Faurlín and Pacheco put ‘Geta’ 2-0 in the 13th minute, but four minutes later ‘Choco’ Lozano scored for Tenerife and placed his team in First. Dani pacheco, hero of the night, made it 3-1 in 37 ‘. The rest is history.

Getafe promoted against Tenerife after winning 3-1

Fernando Villar (EFE)



Leganés 1-2 Getafe (J3, LaLiga Santander; T2017 / 2018)

Getafe began their season of return to Primera with a victory and a draw and reached the first South Derby in the top flight in the bottom positions. Quite the opposite of its neighbors. With 200 Azulones fans, the Bordalás team began to carbure and took an agonizing match. Arambarri, with his first lethal right hand in Getafe, made it 0-1 just before the break. Leganés would tie with a goal from Guerrero in the second half and just five minutes later he missed a penalty. Álvaro Jiménez, who came off the bench, scored a great goal from a corner to give him the decisive goal. Bordalás’ first victory with Getafe in First. And in a Derby.

The first South Derby was for Getafe

JUAN AGUADO (DAILY AS)



Getafe 1-0 Valencia (J14, LaLiga Santander; T2017 / 2018)

The azulones surpassed a Marcelino’s Valencia that arrived at the Coliseum as second classified and undefeated in the championship. Arambarri he was sent off for a double yellow card in the 25th minute and those from Bordalás donned their overalls to achieve a long-suffering victory. Markel Bergara opened the scoring with a shot from outside the area Y Guaita He was the protagonist with three very worthwhile stops in the final stretch. The match ended with 12 yellows in the first major match of the Bordalás-Marcelino rivalry.

Betis 1-2 Getafe (J26, LaLiga Santander; T2018 / 2019)

Betis and Getafe were only separated by three points in the table and were fighting for European places. In a duel of totally opposed styles (Setién-Bordalás), the azulones made a first part to frame in which they scored two goals, Cabrera and Mata. They dominated the match in their own way and left Benito Villamarín speechless. The second act was of the verdiblanco team, who cut distances through Joaquín. The ‘Geta’ was confirmed in fourth place for the second day in a row. The dream of the Champions was very alive.

The victory against Betis made Getafe dream of the Champions League

Toni Rodriguez (DAILY AS)



Getafe 3-0 Sevilla (J33, LaLiga Santander; T2018 / 2019)

Both teams reached the final stretch of the championship by gambling for a place in the Champions League. The Seville He came to the event in fourth position, one point and one place above the local team. In addition, the casualties and sanctions forced the Bordalás team to present a defense with four centrals. And it turned out very well. Two penalties by the hands of Franco Vázquez and Escudero allowed Getafe He will leave with two goals ahead at halftime. Jorge Molina, in the 53rd minute, made it 3-0 and sentenced the game against Sevilla with 10 players. Getafe returned to Champions League positions and the city kept dreaming.

Leganés 0-3 Getafe (J20, LaLiga Santander; T2019 / 2020)

Another South Derby for history. Those from Bordalás came after two consecutive defeats that had disengaged them from the fight for the Champions League (they were seventh) and Leganés reached only one point of permanence. Everything indicated that Aguirre’s team could leave the relegation places in a very special game. Nothing could be further from the truth. In another 45 historical minutes and for the memory, Getafe scored three goals (Cabrera, Nyom and Mata) and left the party sentenced in the first part. Those of Bordalás were extremely superior and displayed a direct game that left the ‘Lega’ KO. Nyom was substituted in the 31st minute, with a goal and an orange yellow in his record. Night to remember.

Nyom, protagonist of the last South Derby

PEPE ANDRES (DAILY AS)



Getafe 3-0 Valencia (J23, LaLiga Santander; T2019 / 2020)

The azulones passed over Valencia in an outstanding and special match for the club in the south of Madrid. He was on a very good streak and the team that had left him without the Champions League and without the Copa del Rey the previous season was measured. In one of the best moments of play and sensations of the team of Bordalás, passed over Celades. In the first half, which ended 0-0, they made 12 shots for Valencia’s 0. The match was decided in 10 minutes in the second act with two goals from Jorge Molina, hero of the afternoon. Bush made the final 3-0 in the final minutes after assistance from Angel Rodriguez.

Elimination 1/16 final Europa League vs Ajax (T2019 / 2020)

Perhaps the culmination of Getafe de Bordalás at the European level. A success that represented, at all levels, what the team had become. The azulones passed over Ajax, the semifinalist of the Champions League the previous season, in two games to remember. In the first they won 2-0 at the Coliseum with goals from Deyverson and Kenedy. A special and unforgettable late night. In the return, the team lost 2-1 but the feeling was that the humble man had triumphed. Dutch people they heated up the tie with their statements after the first leg and the response was impeccable: goal from Jaime Mata in minute 5. Ten Hag’s men turned the game around, but ‘Geta’ did not deserve to lose. Two clubs, a legal goal annulled and countless occasions to have won the game. With more than 2,000 Azulones fans in the standsThat night in Ajax the team hit the roof.

Jaime Mata celebrating the goal against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena

ANP Sport (ANP Sport via Getty Images)



Getafe 2-1 Levante (J37, LaLiga Santander; T2020 / 2021)

The last victory of the Alicante coach with Getafe, who arrived at that meeting with the imperative need to win to certify his permanence in First. After a difficult year and with a clear fracture between players and coach, Aleñá put the team ahead in the 13th minute, but the joy was short-lived. Melero tied at 30 and throughout the second half the locals were playing with the result. A goal from Elche in Cádiz confirmed that the draw was not worth the ‘Geta’ to save himself and the coach put all the meat on the grill. Take Kubo, who entered the field in the 75th minute, certified the permanence with a left foot spectacular in the 84th minute. Colorín colorado.