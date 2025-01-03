Boral room, on the main floor of the old ABC newsroom, in the ABC shopping center in Serrano



03/01/2025



Updated at 05:51h.





Joaquin Serrano and Jorge Velasco they work a lot. And, furthermore, they do it in a discreet manner. They are behind numerous successful spaces in the capital, starting with Varra y Varro, the restaurant and the informal concept that they have turned into a case…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



