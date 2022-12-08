Special flight with Russian Viktor Bout landed at Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow

Pardoned in the United States, Russian Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow. A special flight with him landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport, reports TASS with reference to a source in emergency services.

Bout was met at the airport by Alla’s wife and Raisa’s mother. Answering a question about the flight, the Russian called the fact that he got home the most important thing.

The Russian noted that he did not know about the exchange in advance. According to Bout, he was roused “in the middle of the night” and told to pack his things. “There was no special preliminary information,” he added, saying that he did not have time to say goodbye to any of the prisoners. After that, he flew seven hours to British Manchester and another seven hours from there. In addition, the aircraft was refueled for about an hour in the city itself.

Bout was exchanged for American Greiner

The procedure for exchanging Russian Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner took place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi. Bout was convicted in the US for attempting to illegally trade in arms and support terror. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of the United States, in April 2012 the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The Russian did not admit his guilt.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had been negotiating the exchange for a long time. As noted in the department, Washington categorically refused to have a dialogue on including the Russian in the exchange scheme. In turn, the White House said that the choice was to exchange only Greiner, “or none.” Prior to this, US President Joe Biden noted that he would like to exchange Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, but the Russian authorities refused to do so.

Russian lawyer Alexei Tarasov said that the American leader pardoned Bout, reducing his sentence in the American Marion prison in Illinois. He added that it took political will to implement the exchange.

The Russian was subjected to pressure in an American prison

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that in an American prison, Viktor Bout was subjected to powerful physical and mental pressure. However, according to the head of the diplomatic mission, the Russian “endured everything with dignity, demonstrating strength of character and fortitude.” Antonov also promised that work to free Russians from US prisons would continue.

Alexander Brod, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC), noted that Russian citizens convicted abroad regularly receive complaints about the infringement of their rights: they are not allowed to see lawyers, diplomats, relatives or are not provided with proper medical help. He called the exchange the right move.

At the same time, former adviser to Donald Trump, John Bolton, considered the exchange of Greiner for Bout as evidence of US capitulation to Russia. “That’s not what American strength looks like. Terrorists and rogue states smile [наблюдая за этим]”, he said.