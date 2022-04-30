Mexico City.- The mobile video game industry is in a stage of high demand. According to data from The Competitive Intelligence Unit, in 2020, 72.3 million people in Mexico considered themselves video gamers, of which 75 percent preferred to play with a smartphone, while 20 percent opted for console games.

This scenario represents an opportunity for video game manufacturers and developers to embrace new player profiles, on the other hand, it motivates them to make products more powerful at the hardware level and more attractive at the software level.

With the deployment of the 5G network in Mexico, it is possible that the demand for mobile games will grow as this technology allows users more agile gaming experiences with higher data transmission speeds, reduced latency, even in competitive environments such as esports, as long as the person is in one of the 18 cities of the country where the service is enabled.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new connectivity standard, Telcel, MediaTek, Xiaomi and Gameloft called the press at the beginning of April to experience the scope of this technology.

Telcel’s immersive experience room, located west of Mexico City, served as a test lab to unleash the processing power offered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra chip included in the Xiaomi 11T phone, through a session of game with the title Heroes of Dark by Gameloft.

Gameloft’s game mixes elements of strategic online RPG and places the player in the Victorian era where he will have to survive frenetic battles with monsters such as vampires and werewolves.

The game requires permanent connectivity for both confrontations and options to level up characters, in short, the 5G network allowed gameplay without jams and without delays.

“In applications such as remote health, the reduction in latency offered by 5G will be essential, but before this happens, mobile gaming is the place where we can experience its full potential first-hand,” Renato Flores said in an interview. , communication director of Telcel.

Regarding the plans that the operator has in relation to video games, Flores pointed out that with the new connectivity they will reinforce their esports strategies with various sponsorships that they currently have.

He highlighted the recent support for University Esports Mexico, the video game tournament where the best players from each university face each other for a national title.

Behind this initiative, Telcel has several tournaments such as the Telcel Honor Division, Telcel Challenger Mexico, Mexico Telcel National Circuit, Gamergy Mexico presented by Telcel and Coca Cola Vidcon presented by Telcel.

For Alexander Rojas, MediaTek’s business development manager for Latin America, the 5G network fosters a new technological race where the manufacturing processes of phone chipsets become smaller with sizes ranging from seven to four nanometers, these characteristics lead to better energy efficiency.

In addition to the hardware innovations, Rojas indicated that the new network will make games the starting point to transition to the metaverse, hence the company investing in research and development.

“MediaTek has developed the HyperEngine technology available in the Dimensity premium series. It is our main effort to make gaming experiences immersive.”

Said novelty included in the processor works like an orchestra conductor that activates all the phone’s resources to improve the gaming experience.

The expert mentioned that there is an opportunity for Mexico to advance in digitization given that there are models with 5G on the market with prices below six thousand pesos, however, he sees that 2022 will be a year of transition towards the new network and hopes that device prices drop even further for 2023 and 2024.

“4G will not disappear yet, we will have a hybrid model which is normal. The projection we have for the end of the year is that 20 percent of our sales will be from 5G phones,” he concluded.