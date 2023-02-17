Alexander and Augustine they are sixteen years old. One was born in Florence and now studies in London, the other is Italian-Argentine and attends an international school in Rome. They met for the first time in the capital and discovered that they had the same goal: to enroll in a university abroad. But many of their peers were skeptical, so they founded Boosting Futuresthe first peer to peer platform for those who aspire to the highest academic levels.

The target? Turn problems into opportunities. «The main obstacles are the knowledge of English, the cost of the fees and the difficulty of the tests», Alessandro explains to TPI. «But we help each other: we already have a team of over 20 tutors». “They are students enrolled in British and American schools who help us give lessons to kids from Mexico, Argentina and even Italy,” adds Agostino. Unlike paid services, the platform is completely free and also allows you to follow “individual courses in mathematics, science and English”.

Not only that: Boosting Futures also offers scholarship information. «The message is: the university, even abroad, is an achievable goal», continues Alessandro. «We bring concrete examples of students who have obtained financial aid for their studies», continues Agostino.

“Like a girl from a not very wealthy family in northern Argentina who is now studying at Harvard.” An initiative with a social impact but also capable of helping young people not to be overwhelmed by expectations. «The goal is not to pass exams but to improve ourselves», concludes Alessandro. «It is important to take advantage of opportunities but without being crushed by pressure, maintaining a happy social life», says Agostino. “Everything we do we do for our future.”