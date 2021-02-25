B.do the Covid-19 vaccines smoke a third vaccination dose because of the Sars-CoV-2 variants – a booster? The situation is still a bit confusing, said Biontech boss Ugur Sahin at the beginning of the week when talking to him and the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Klaus Cichutek, about a possible vaccine change. “We are currently under no pressure to change the vaccine, we also have no immunological problem with B.1.1.7,” said Sahin.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

But it was already clear what the Mainz company announced on Wednesday: The vaccine manufacturer is already working intensively on possible booster vaccinations. Up to 144 participants in the phase 1 vaccine study, who received an injection of the now approved Biontech vaccine more than half a year ago and in some cases a year ago, will receive an additional dose of 30 micrograms of the approved vaccine for the booster test. You want to be prepared, says the company’s announcement.

So it’s not yet about changing the vaccine. Rather, the first step is to carefully check the safety and effectiveness of an additional third vaccination dose and the reaction of the test subjects, each with very different amounts of antibodies. Volunteers between 18 and 55 years of age and older people between 65 and 85 years of age take part in the study.

A booster with an additional vaccine booster could be necessary if the virus variants in circulation are equipped with so-called immune escape mutations. These enable the variants to escape the antibodies and immune cells from the first vaccination campaign. B.1.1.7, the “British” variant, is not one of them.