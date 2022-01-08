THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 8 January 2022, 18:54



Teachers in the Region of Murcia who have the double AstraZeneca guideline can receive the third dose without an appointment this Sunday morning at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. It is a specific notice from the Ministry of Health to accelerate the reinforcement punctures in the middle of the sixth wave and before the imminent return to class on Monday, January 10.

This appeal is limited to teachers who have received the two doses of the Anglo-Swedish drug, and not to those who chose Pfizer as the second dose, since the national vaccination strategy of the Ministry of Health does not yet include them. The protocol thus prioritizes the booster prick for those immunized with AstraZeneca.