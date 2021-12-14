Home page world

If the corona vaccination was six months ago, you should get a booster. But what side effects are possible with a booster vaccination with Moderna or Biontech?

The corona vaccination is still considered to be the most effective in the fight against the corona pandemic and as protection against the virus. A new study from Sweden shows, however, that the vaccination protection of Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca * decreases considerably after a few months. A booster vaccination should therefore be given after six months.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has now issued a recommendation regarding the booster vaccination for everyone over the age of 18. In Germany, the Biontech vaccine is mainly used for boosting, but a refresh with Moderna is also possible. But which side effects can occur with a booster vaccination? echo24.de * explains which side effects of the vaccines are known to date.

Booster vaccination with Biontech: These side effects are possible

With a booster vaccination with Biontech or Moderna, the same symptoms can occur as with a first or second vaccination. Those who have tolerated the vaccination as well as possible should not worry unnecessarily. In addition, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) writes on the leaflet on booster vaccination: “The vaccination reactions are mostly mild or moderate.”

After vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine “Comirnaty” from Biontech / Pfizer, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the following side effects have so far occurred very frequently (this means that the vaccine reaction can occur in more than one in ten people treated ):

Pain and swelling at the injection site

fatigue

a headache

Muscle pain, joint pain

fever

chills

diarrhea

Common side effects (may affect 1 in 10 people) include redness at the injection site, nausea and vomiting. Uncommon side effects (may affect up to 1 in 100 people) are enlarged lymph nodes, feeling sick, arm pain, sleeplessness, itching at the injection site, allergic reactions, feeling weak, decreased appetite, and profuse sweating.

Cardiac muscle inflammation as side effects of Biontech and Moderna?

There is also a possible connection in a few cases of myocarditis after a Biontech vaccination. The vaccine maker Pfizer has a clear statement on myocarditis* Submitted: “We have not observed a rate of myocarditis higher than would be expected in the general population,” the statement said. “A causal connection with the vaccination was not established.”

However, even after vaccination with the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna, myocarditis has been reported. Several studies now suggest a connection, and Israel has also observed increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. The WHO considers a connection to be “likely”. For some groups of people it seems Risk of myocarditis* to be higher than others.

Booster vaccination with Moderna: These side effects are known

Spikevax’s list of side effects is similar to Comirnaty’s vaccination reactions. According to the PEI, the following side effects have so far occurred very frequently after vaccination with the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna:

Pain and swelling at the injection site

fatigue

a headache

Muscle and bone pain

chills

fever

Swelling of lymph nodes

Nausea and vomiting

Common side effects with Moderna include injection site reactions, rash, and diarrhea. Occasionally, vaccinated people experienced dizziness and itching at the injection site. Facial swelling, sensitive skin, and facial paralysis were rare.

Side effects of booster vaccinations: If you are unsure, talk to your doctor

Anyone who has had side effects in the past should talk to their doctor about them before the vaccination – symptoms such as headache or body aches can easily be counteracted. In the case of severe side effects, another vaccine should possibly be chosen as a booster. But talking to a doctor can help here too.

In general, if you are unsure, you should talk openly about your worries and fears with your doctor so that a solution can be found together. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.