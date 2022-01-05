Home page world

A new study from Great Britain suggests that the protection against Omikron drops significantly after a certain period of time, even for those who have been boosted. © Thomas Banneyer | dpa

Omikron is on everyone’s lips. Now a study shows that the effectiveness of booster vaccinations compared to the Corona variant drops significantly after some time.

Hanover – Since the discovery of the highly infectious Corona variant Omikron, studies have been rolling over and over again with new findings and possible symptoms that could indicate an infection with Omikron. Research from Great Britain now reveals that even with booster vaccinations, the effectiveness against the new corona virus variant from South Africa decreases significantly after a while.

Our colleagues reveal the results and which corona vaccine performed best in the booster vaccination. *

In the video: Up to 80 percent protection: This is the best booster combination against Omikron

In the shadow of the new knowledge and the corona incidence in Great Britain exploding due to omicrons* Experts such as Christian Drosten or Hendrik Streeck also issue a warning in this country in the face of the Omikron wave. In an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Drosten made it clear that “Omikron makes the rules“*. Meanwhile, the virologist Streeck warned urgently against a reckless “Infection with the corona variant“* And put forward a hypothesis to the dpa that everyone had to prepare to” be tested positive for Corona in their life “*.

Not so long ago, Christian Drosten made positive comments about an Omikron study and described the Corona findings as "groundbreaking" * shared "pleasant" Corona details*. The Federal Minister of Health also raised the floor in the Omikron situation in Germany. According to Karl Lauterbach, the incidence in Germany is two to three times higher * than the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) would suggest.