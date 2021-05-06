Moderna has developed a vaccine that neutralises the Brazil and South African Covid variants, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Forty people took part in trials of Moderna’s first vaccine and a new version developed to protect against the South African variant which is called mRNA-1273.351.

The Company says booster jabs given to volunteers who’d already had both doses of Moderna, developed antibodies against the original version of Covid-19 within two weeks.

PfizerBioNTech and Oxford AstraZeneca are also developing new vaccines to tackle the South African variant-B1351, and the Brazilian variant-P1.