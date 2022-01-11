Moderna announced on Monday, 10, that it expects to record sales volume of over US$18.5 billion in 2022 related to contracts with its Covid-19 vaccine, plus around US$3.5 billion. additional measures, including a possible booster dose to fight the new coronavirus.

Last November, the pharmaceutical company revealed its forecasts for 2022, which were expected to be between 17 and 22 billion dollars.

Moderna also announced that it is in negotiations for additional contracts for the Covid-19 vaccine and that it is developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273,529, which it intends to target directly on the Omicron variant.

The Moderna post predicts revenue of R$ 128 billion this year. Booster Vaccine Raises Forecasts appeared first on ISTOÉ MONEY.

