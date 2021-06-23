The director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development, Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in the United States, Professor Peter Hotez, said that the global effects of the “Covid-19” virus were devastating with 150 million infections, and more than 3.5 Millions of deaths.

He indicated, during his participation in the “Pharmacy and Drug Discovery” conference, which is held within the activities of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference “Arab 2021”, that mutations of the “Covid-19” virus may lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine, or the need for enhanced doses, explaining that the enhanced doses It will give higher levels of antiviral antibodies, more lasting protection, and help counter some of the variables.

He explained that the variable «1.1.7. B”, known as the UK variant, has a higher transmissibility, leads to a higher rate of infections and deaths, and affects many young people and adolescents.

He confirmed that the sub-variants of the Indian “Maharashtra” strain “B.1.617” were rapidly increasing, for example in the United Kingdom, where the “B.1.617.2” variant spread faster than other imported variants.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

